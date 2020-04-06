Local company donating mask clips to make them safer and more comfortable for staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With many companies making masks and donating them to health care staff, one local business is doing just that but with their own unique twist to it.

The Georgia Hammer Company in Panama City Beach got their ‘S-Clip’ idea from a crafting group. They say they have made over 500 so far.

“We actually have a machine where we do custom engraving and laser cut outs, it’s a laser machine. And we have ⅛ th inch acrylic that goes in there and actually cuts it out via laser,” said Owner of the Georgia Hammer business, Christina Lewis.

A 24” sheet usually costs around $15, but this business is creating them to strictly donate.

“The individuals are mainly in the hospitals and they get them to basically the whole floor. We’ve had a bunch of nurses that have asked for 100, 150 to get their entire floor but we’ve donated to Sacred Heart in Destin, Gulf Coast Regional and Bay Medical,” said Lewis.

But how do they work?

“They go on the back of your head and in the last part that goes in the back of your ears, it basically attaches to that on the back of your head so it keeps the mask in place, it keeps it snug against your face so the germs aren’t going in the sides, you have limited exposure, and your ears aren’t hurting, and you don’t have to be touching your face by readjusting the mask,” said Lewis.

Recipient reactions they say, have been priceless.

“Oh my gosh people are so excited about them and I feel like a lot of people are just really surprised,” said Lewis.

Staff say they are doing this as an act of gratitude.

“We’re just so appreciative that they’re putting their lives in the line to keep all of us safe and to help all of us if we get sick,” said Lewis.

If any local EMS, police officers or medical staff would like to receive some of these s-clips they can contact Christina Lewis at 850-381-0327.

The address of the business is 13913 Panama City Beach PKWY Unit D

The warehouse that they work out of is behind David’s Snoballs on the beach.