Local cities facing large population losses

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB)– After Hurricane Michael, the Panhandle experienced a major decrease in population. Some cities in Bay County even losing almost twenty percent of their residents…Impacting their ability to fully rebuild.



Parker, Callaway, and Springfield…three small cities that share something in common: they lost 17-19% of their population due to the storm.



Officials in all three cities say they’re not surprised.



“We think every bodies being optimistic at 17%,” said Ed Cook, Callaway City Mayor.



Parker Mayor, Rich Musgraves, seems to agree.



“We’ve always gone on the assumption that we’ve seen a 20-25% decrease initially after the storm,” said Musgraves.



In October, many residents picked up and left—unable to afford the cost of rebuilding or unable to find housing.



When cities depend on utilities as a major source of funding, even a minor loss can have a huge impact.



“We’re gonna have to run really tight ships because our budget revenues are down 20-25%,” Musgraves said.



With the 2020 Census coming up, all three cities are showing concern.



“Having people that are residents of Parker that happen to be temporarily away because of the storm damage, I think is an injustice to the population count because they’re getting counted somewhere else and of course we’re losing the count and losing associated revenue that goes along with it,” Musgraves said.



The three cities are members of a task force focused on finding a solution.



“We’ve discussed among the recovery task force, possibly in 2 years redoing the census so we don’t lose that revenue the whole ten year period,” said Ralph Hammond, Springfield Mayor.

Hammond says redoing the census is an expensive operation. But, it would help all three cities tremendously.