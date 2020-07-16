Local churches and partners hosted a food drive on Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Eastgate Christian Fellowship along with Truth Fellowship, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and A Hand Up International Inc., hosted a drive-thru food distribution event Thursday in the Eastgate parking lot on Panama City Beach.

Organizers said the goal was to help feed those in need during these difficult times and 6,000 pounds of food were distributed to over 150 families.

Kenesia Milton, a Panama City Beach Resident, drove her car to the pop-up food pantry and said she was grateful for the event.

“As far as them distributing food, I think it is truly a blessing especially to a single mom like me during this pandemic and hard times that we are going through right now.”

Justin Best with A Hand Up said the partnership was a blessing.

“You can not be very successful in food or in any outreach organization without collaboration.”

Eastgate volunteer Madeline Magness noted some children rely on their school lunches for a meal, and these drives help during the summer or times of school closure.

“Normally during the summer they have programs, but with the virus, it is not safe to have all those kids in a room together, so this way the parents don’t have to think their children are going to go hungry.”

Truth Fellowship’s Pastor Damion Dunlap said these services aren’t just for those who directly need them.

“Families that maybe can’t get out, they are homebound, they are sick or something,” he said. “So it is great for us to make arrangements for people to come and pick up for other families that can’t make it out.”