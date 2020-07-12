Local church vandalized with racial slur

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Late Saturday evening, what a bishop is calling an act of hate happened at a local church in Millville—- The Potters Temple, First Born Church of the Living God.

A bulletin board sign outside of the church originally read ‘let your faith be bigger than your fears’.

When church staff arrived in the morning to their place of worship, letters on the sign had been swapped to spell out a racial slur.

The church then called the police to report it but so far no leads have been found.

Bishop of the church, Walter Henry says racism here in Bay County has been around his whole life, and will only change with new generations learning to accept one another.

“We shouldn’t even have any hate here in Panama city as small as it is, it’s a shame that we have to go through this. And it’s a shame that somebody came out and changed the words and put his hate on the bulletin board,” said Henry.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Panama City Police at 872-3112.