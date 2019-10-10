Local church shares Hurricane Michael stories in upcoming book

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church are commemorating the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by publishing a book.

The printed piece, entitled ‘We Survived’ will feature sermons of Pastor Jesse Nelson, testimonies from members and other encouraging words.

The book will go on presale October 10 and costs $9.99.

It will be released in early November and then available on Amazon. However, the cost increases to $14.99.

The church will also host a book signing on November 3 at the church at 2:30 p.m.

To order your book today, click here. Proceeds will be donated to ongoing recovery efforts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Free trees for Bay County residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free trees for Bay County residents"

BREAKING: School bus overturns near I-65, Highway 45

Thumbnail for the video titled "BREAKING: School bus overturns near I-65, Highway 45"

Fire Chief Ben Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Chief Ben Hall"

Margo Anderson interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margo Anderson interview"

Citizens Property Insurance Appointment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Property Insurance Appointment"

Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media: how it helps and hinders law enforcement"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.