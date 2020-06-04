Local church pastor discusses death of George Floyd and effects of national protests at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, local churches discussed their response to the death of George Floyd and the protests rocking the nation as well as what their next steps will be in the coming days in addressing it with their congregations.

Pastor Jesse Nelson of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church hosted a meeting with other pastors to discuss the recent protests and riots that have taken place all over the country.

Nelson said they talked about the challenges the black community faces on a daily basis, saying that his heart was hurt after seeing the death of George Floyd.

Nelson said he believes that by seeing a change in hearts, we will also see a change in our communities.

“COVID-19 has brought a little unity to us but the things that have broke out in our nation, have pulled back the cover,” he said. “We can really see what’s in our hearts and so we hope that our hearts change because when our hearts change, people will change and when people change, then our community will change.

Pastor Nelson said he and others are frustrated right now but believe there can be unity within our community. He said he will be meeting with more pastors in the near future to continue the discussion.