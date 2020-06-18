Local church leaders give statement of unity amid nationwide racial tension

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday morning, dozens of local pastors and ministers came together for the Bay County Peace Rally.

They delivered a statement of unity across churches in the area to encourage acceptance, equality and positive change in the community. Pastor Jesse Nelson of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City helped to organize the rally; he gave a speech expressing his dream for racial harmony.

“I have a dream of building gospel bridges that will connect all ethnic groups, especially blacks and whites in America, particularly in the South,” Nelson said.

He grew up in Alabama, and said his dream comes from life experience.

“Growing up there, [I realized] that blacks and whites still don’t have unity in so many ways,” he said.

With racial tension across the country, he’s taking a stand with dozens of other church leaders in Bay County for unity in our community.

“It’s just really a beautiful thing to see men and women of all different perspectives of faith coming here for peace and unity,” said Pastor Damion Dunlap of Truth Fellowship Community Church in Panama City Beach. “I think it’s just beautiful not only what’s happening right now with this statement and this moment, but also the relationships that I expect will blossom out of this opportunity.”

Dunlap said he’s been meeting with different pastors around the area, like Rob Woodrum of Eastgate Christian Fellowship, to continue the conversation.

“This was very healing for me to be able to come here and participate in something like this,” Woodrum said. “That’s moving us forward towards a different future and that’s what we want.”

Church leaders took turns reading their statement of unity, declaring that they will work together towards positive change in their congregations and community and lead by example.

“Reaching across the boundaries that have been there traditionally is the first step,” Woodrum said.

“We realize that we have more in common than we have separate,” Dunlap said.

Nelson said it gives him hope.

“Maybe this dream really could come true,” he said. “As I saw so many white brothers and sisters and black brothers and sisters standing behind me that I could look to them and say we can start building bridges for racial reconciliation.”