Local Church Hosts Festival To Help The Community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Michael has taken a heavy toll on everybody but one church hosted an event to help cheer people up during this tough time.

Carlisle Baptist Church held their annual Fall Festival, offering free food, a wide range of games, and an opportunity to simply relax for a good time.

Due to storm damage to its facilities the church was previously unable to have the event.

However with the help of 5 church groups from Mississippi, the local fall tradition continued on.

Organizers highlighted just how glad they were to have something like this to aid the community.

"There's been so much destruction, there's been so much in the way of depression. Everywhere you look you see things messed up, see memories from the storm several weeks ago. So we just wanted a place where people can forget about it for a couple of hours, something where they could laugh and just do life again," said Josh Fidler, Carlisle Baptist Church pastor.

The church also encourages anybody who needs help to visit the distribution center at the church's gym, open everyday from 9 to 3.