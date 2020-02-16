Local church hosts community forum on foster children support

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A local church hosted a community forum on Saturday morning, focused on how other churches in the area can help support foster children through “One Church, One Child” of Florida.

“When we talk about growing children into productive citizens, they need to have a home and they need to have love,” said One Church, One Child of Florida’s Executive Director, Arie Sailor. “They need to have a role model there with them to help guide them and protect them and love them and ensure their wellbeing.”

The forum was hosted at St. John Missionary Baptist Church and included Northwest region partners such as Big Bend Community Care, Life Management Center, and “One Child, One Church” representatives.

The purpose was to get churches and community partners connected in order to make a difference in the lives of the hundreds of foster children and teens in the state of Florida.

“I hope that they realize just how serious this situation is,” said Delwynn Williams, pastor of St. John MBC and a state board member for One Church, One Child of Florida. “There’s so many children looking for homes and there’s so many families that are available, or should be available or can make themselves available.”

To learn how you can get involved with “One Church, One Child” of Florida and help foster kids in need of mentors and loving families, click here.

