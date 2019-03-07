Local Church Holding Revival To Help Community Heal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - With the devastating effects Hurricane Michael had on residents, one local church opened its doors for spiritual healing.

Beacon Light Community Church in Panama City held their 850-strong revival to help the community recover through open arms, songs, and guest speakers.

Pastor Lyn Massalieno got the opportunity to share the word of God while the church will also be having Lady Susan Williams.

Beacon Light Church said the need is there more than ever for this type of support.

"Many people are walking around depressed, insurance problems, all types of misplacement. So we just believe in the good word of the Lord, Psalms, a faith building environment that just gives give us a little bit of hope just to make it to the next day as things get better in our community. So we're very excited about the speakers that we're having," said E. Chris Washington, Beacon Light Community Church pastor.

On Mar. 8th, Bishop Darryl S. Brister, who went through Hurricane Katrina and Rita, will be stopping by to share his experience dealing with natural disasters.

