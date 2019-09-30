Local church celebrates 110 years in the area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City celebrated on Sunday as they commemorated 110 years in the community.

The church honored the milestone through giving back to the community.

Staff with Macedonia Baptist Church handed out $11 thousand, $1 thousand checks to 11 different local charities and organizations that are actively serving the community.

Senior Pastor Jesse Nelson said that the anniversary is a good time to remember how much the church has been blessed in the area by giving back.

“We wanted to look at various organizations that we saw doing work in the community and we wanted to support that work,” said Nelson. “We invited them to come today to be recipients of what we call community service awards.”

Donations went out to groups like the Anchorage Children’s Home, a local Girl Scout troop, and Eagle’s Nest Christian Academy.