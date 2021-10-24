Local church adds a little pink to its Trunk or Treat event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local church held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, but this year, they added a little more pink.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church decided to hold this year’s Trunk or Treat during the day and combine it with breast cancer awareness.

Senior Pastor Jesse Nelson said the congregation has a lot of breast cancer survivors so it is important to raise awareness.

He said Sunday’s event was a great success.

“Food, family, and fun. That’s what people can expect here today” Nelson said. “We have bounce houses, we have DJ Big Boi David Barnes, a local celebrity, he is orchestrating the music for us today. We have trunks, we have trucks, we have games, we have food so it’s a lot of free fun for the family.”

Macedonia Missionary holds service every Sunday morning at 10:45.

