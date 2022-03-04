BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Students at Northside Elementary had surprise guest readers Friday.

It is the tenth annual celebration of learning in Bay County. Local celebrities were able to drop into Northside Elementary to read to each grade level.

Last year due to COVID, the event was virtual for students.

Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Kasztelan plans each local celebrity reading appearance each year. Guests included local doctors, attorneys, law enforcement, professional athletes as news anchors like News 13’s Tom Lewis.

“The kids talk about this event literally the entire time they are here at northside,” Kasztelan said. “I have students that I’ve had as kindergarten students that they still talk about now as fifth graders. These readers have such an impact on these students that the readers are unaware of. But just the thirty minutes of their day makes a huge difference to the lives of our students.”

Kasztelan said this event allows students to gain exposure to all professional industries, while also enjoying their favorite books.