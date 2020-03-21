Local businesses try to stay afloat amid COVID-19 protective measures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourism is the lifeblood of Panama City Beach and many local business owners do all they can to prepare for the spring break and summer seasons.

This season is being cut short and hit hard by the concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

As the city, state and federal leaders make decisions to keep Americans safe and healthy, many local business owners are doing their best to navigate through all the changes and also keep their business alive.

While there are not any confirmed cases in Bay County as of yet, businesses are already feeling its effects.

Richard Rodriguez and his wife have owned AutentiKa Mexican Grille on Front Beach Road for a little over two years.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to expand but this is just bringing everything to a halt right. I can speak for yesterday alone. I mean it was completely dead all day yesterday,” Rodriguez said.

He says already he’s had to send employees home on different days because the demand just wasn’t there.

“It’s affecting everybody. One day I have a mixed-signal of we need to close and then I’m thinking it’s the long run that’s really going to hurt us. The economic cripple and us getting off of that. Even talking about it, it frustrates me.”

On Friday, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to close the beach. At the same time, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to all restaurants, telling them they can only operate through delivery or carry out.

This move is now forcing Rodriguez to make some tough decisions about his staff.

“How do I tell my employees who have families, who have kids, I’m sorry there’s no work for you? That’s rough. that’s really rough. It’s difficult. I encourage all to continue supporting our locals. Our crutch is to help one another,” Rodriguez said,

Farther west, co-owner of SandBar Seafood and BBQ Joint, David Humphreys, says they too are struggling with decisions.

“We’ve got about 35-40 people. At least since a little while ago. We’re looking at evaluating that right now. We obviously can’t keep the staff we had so what do you tell your employees. I don’t know what to tell them now. We’re going to keep as many of them as we can, business depending,” Humphreys said.

He says he understands this isn’t just a Panama City Beach or Florida issue and knows the decisions being made are for the best but that doesn’t make delivering bad news any easier.

“It’s tough when you have people working for you and you look at them and say, I don’t know when I can pay you again. People in the service industry and beyond live paycheck to paycheck and there’s uncertainty there now. How you going to pay your power bill, how are you going to get groceries. Some of them have children, husbands, wives. It just snowballs.”

While both business owners are pushing to keep their business in-business, they hope the local residents will help lift them up in this trying time.

“Local shops, we need to stay in business. We need to stay afloat. One of the reasons I moved out here is because this community does come together. It is strong and right now it’s a time to prove how strong PCB can be and move forward from this,” Rodriguez said.

Both business owners tell News 13 they are in no way upset with the orders by the city leaders or Governor and will do what they can to keep the community healthy and safe.

The closed beach ordinance will remain in effect for seven days unless extended by the council.

The executive order from Governor DeSantis will expire on April 4 unless changed by his office.