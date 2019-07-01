Local businesses receive BBB Torch Award for Ethics

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Better Business Bureau Foundation serving Northwest Florida announced Monday the recipients of their 14th annual Torch Award for Ethics program, highlighting four businesses in Panama City.

The Torch Award for Ethics program was created to publicly recognize businesses and charities that insist on exceptionally high standards of behavior. Businesses do not have to be accredited with the Better Business Bureau to apply or be nominated for the award.

Category Winners include Emerald Coast Auto Repair (1-10 employees), Aaron Rich Marketing (11-49 employees), and Mr. Rooter/Hobbs Plumbing (50+ employees), with The Sleep Center (1-10 employees) receiving an Honorable Mention.









“These recipients exemplify what your BBB stands for: trust, integrity, performance and ethics,” said Norman Wright, president and CEO of your BBB Serving Northwest Florida.