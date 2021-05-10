Local businesses are ready to serve the community during LakeFest

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Residents and visitors can look forward to three days of outdoor fun this weekend.

LakeFest 2021 is right around the corner. The city of DeFuniak Springs and Main Street DeFuniak are working together to make this the best one yet.

Lake DeFuniak is going to be quite busy this weekend. The city has big plans in order to make up for missing it last year because of COVID-19.

“We are already starting to see big increases in our sales and revenue, so things are already starting to come back and starting to get back to normal so we are very excited,” said Chef Ernie Danjean at Cafe Nola.

Since 2014, LakeFest has brought people together to kayak, eat and enjoy the unique circular Lake DeFuniak.

“We call it LakeFest because we celebrate this beautiful gem that we have in the middle of our city,” said DeFuniak Springs City Mayor Bob Campbell.

Campbell said planning LakeFest this year has been more difficult and they weren’t sure if they wanted to go through with the event until just three months ago. This year, mostly on the city’s dime.

“Our way of showing our appreciation to our city and our vendors, we are trying to make it easy on everybody,” said Campbell.

From May 14 through the 16 local businesses, like Cafe Nola said they will hold specials, but they are ready to serve the community once again.

“We are going to be boiling crawfish this weekend,” said Chef Danjean. “So we are going to be having a little block party, with some hot boiled crawfish, so come and enjoy. Straight from New Orleans baby!”

City officials said LakeFest is free to all unless you want to participate in any races. They invite all residents to come to join this weekend. For more information, you can sign up and learn more about the event on the city website.