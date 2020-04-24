Local business volunteers time and machinery to clean up post-storm debris

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The severe weather on Thursday left its mark on downtown Panama City. But the community rallied together. Store owners and residents worked all night to clean up the roads and remove debris from the area. One local business volunteered both their time and machinery.

Rick Dover and his wife were at the Panama City Marina when the severe weather rolled in Thursday evening.

“I guess we pulled in at the right place, or the wrong place at the wrong time, so we backed up right here and just rode it out,” said Dover.

When the storm passed, they began to see what was left behind.

“We drove around the building and we noticed there was some chaos on the other side of a couple of buildings, office trailers were blown over into the other buildings,” Dover said.

Dover just so happens to own Door to Door Services, a demolition and excavation company located in Lynn Haven. Immediately, he sprung into action.

“We decided to just go home, get a piece of equipment, a couple of employees and we decided to just come on back and help,” Dover said.

And that they did. Dover and his crew worked alongside the Panama City Police Department and the city, clearing the roads and moving some of the turned over trailers. Dover’s crew completed the work voluntarily and out of the goodness of their own hearts.

“We stayed until way after dark. Standing up all the fences around here, you know whatever it took. If they were working, we were helping,” Dover said.

Dover says he didn’t think twice about lending a helping hand.

“People helped us during a time, I guess it’s just second nature. You either have it or you don’t but luckily we live in a community where everybody pulls together,” Dover said.

On Friday, downtown was a much different scene. The sun was shining on the Panama City Marina with most of the debris already cleared.