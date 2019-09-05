Local business raises money for 9th school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A local business in Panama City is well on their way to reaching a big goal of raising money for twelve local schools after Hurricane Michael.

L.H. Bead Gallery on Harrison Avenue has been exchanging ‘8-5-0 charms’ for $10 donations since the storm. All of that money is going to local Bay District Schools, to help faculty and staff as well as students in need.

On Wednesday, Andra Phillips, the principal of Callaway Elementary received $6 thousand from L.H. Bead Gallery, raised from the charms, to be distributed among the teachers at the school.

“This is what community is all about,” said Phillips. “It’s about going outside of your comfort zone to do things for other people, and without Lisa and the Bead Gallery, we wouldn’t have this blessing that we’re about to share with teachers today.”

So far, the charms have helped nine different schools, and raised more than $55 thousand. L.H. Bead Gallery is working to help twelve schools by October 10th. Once that date passes, the charms will be retired.

They are currently raising money for Waller Elementary.