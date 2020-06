PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A well known area businessman passed away Sunday at the age of 70.

Larry Lee, owner of Coin and Bullion Reserves was best known for his TV commercials in which he ended with the phrase, “you can take that to the bank.”

An avid coin collector, Lee once bought a rare nickel worth $3 million and a rare 1861 Paquet twenty-dollar gold coin worth $8 million.

Lee opened the jewelry and coin store in 1971.

Kent Forest Lawn is handling funeral arrangements.