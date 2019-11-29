Local business gives back to first responders during holiday season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Owner of Roussos Air Conditioning, Pat Boykin, decided to take a moment out of his holiday and give back to local first responders.

“Everyone has to make a decision about what they are doing on the holiday,” Boykin said. “We could stay home and cook for ourselves and have a nice family dinner or we could come here and be with these guys and make life a little bit easier for them for Thanksgiving.”

Boykin and his family made a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for Lynn Haven firefighters, policemen and EMTs all free of charge.

“They work year round for us, tirelessly, not at the most convenient times,” Boykin said. “So we thought this was the least that we could do and we have been looking forward to it.”

Using their own funds, they wanted to give a sense of family to first responders who work during the holiday season.

“A lot of us are away from our families and so for them to take their time out and to do this for us means a lot,” said Lynn Haven Firefighter Craig Ingrem.

Boykin and his family are thankful for their service to the community.

“They are here for us everyday, this is the least we could do,” Boykin said.

Ingrem says him and his fellow first responders are grateful for the kindness.

“It’s really nice for the public to appreciate that,” Ingrem said. “We love it, that is why we do it. We love helping the community.”

