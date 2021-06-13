Local brewery celebrates one year anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — A local brewery brought the community together for a day of fun.

History Class Brewing Company was transformed into a carnival for their one year birthday bash on Sunday.

The family-friendly event supported the local charity Lucky Puppy Rescue and featured carnival games, live music, cotton candy, and more.

Event Coordinator, Fontella Thompson, said the community has been so supportive after opening in the middle of the pandemic and they wanted to celebrate their one year anniversary by giving back to a local charity that meant a lot to them.

“We were finally able to open our doors last June and this whole community has been awesome just pouring love straight back into what we are doing,” Thompson said. “So we try to pour love right back into local charities and we just love this town. We love everybody here.”

They sold rolls of tickets for the carnival games for $10 and all proceeds went to Lucky Puppy Rescue.

History Class opened last June and they said they were grateful for the communities support during the challenge of the pandemic.