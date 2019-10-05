Local bank celebrates grand re-opening with a piece of history

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–As we approach the first year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, many local businesses are beginning to re-open. On Friday, Wells Fargo in Marianna not only celebrated their grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting, but they also unveiled a piece of art to display in their new building.

​Last October, Hurricane Michael destroyed the Wells Fargo branch in Marianna. ​

When it came to rebuilding, the branch got creative and constructed a mural that represents Marianna’s rich history.​

​”I feel like I’ve gotten this context and history of Marianna that I wouldn’t have known had I not gotten to understand the mural,” said Kelly Smith, Wells Fargo North Florida Region Bank President

​Pictured on the mural is Armstrong Purdee, the first black lawyer in Jackson County. ​

While he died in 1937, his memory now lives on.​

“He emerged from a humble beginning. From a slave to a lawyer, and we are just so proud of my grandfather and the legacy he left behind,” said Marina Liggans, Purdee’s granddaughter

​Wells Fargo has been creating murals to display in their banks for over 20 years, making sure each mural is unique to the community.​

Purdee’s family says he was a humbling lawyer who served anyone in need.​

“We’re just glad to be a part of a distinguished family. A family with integrity, a family that believes in people regardless of their color, race, or creed. We just thank god for this opportunity,” said Regena Herring, Purdee’s great great granddaughter.

​As the bank celebrates their re-opening, they say the day is bittersweet. ​

​”We’re in a place that is absolutely beautiful, is amazingly innovative, and really couldn’t be a happier ending when you think about all of the challenges and all of the hardships and everything that this community and our customers and team members have gone through,” Smith said.

​The public can view the mural as it hangs inside the new building. The Wells Fargo Marianna branch has resumed business as usual. They say they are excited to get back to serving their community.