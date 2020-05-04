Local attorneys seek open judgeship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sixteen local attorneys are seeking the judge opening that will become available when Circuit Judge Michael Overstreet retires.

Ben Bollinger, Bob Pell, Will Dyer, Ashley Benedik, Shannon Saunders, NIcholas Youtz, Jacqueline Smith, Jason Guettler, Peter Overstreet, Maria Dykes, Jonathan Dingus, Russ Wilson, Barbie Beasley, Jared Patterson, William Henry and Autumn Miller are all seeking the job.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will review the application and then conduct interviews of the qualified candidates. The commission will then send three to six names to Gov. Ron DeSantis who will select the nominee.

