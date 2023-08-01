PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local prosecutor was honored by statewide law enforcement.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission named Josh James, a 14th Judicial Circuit prosecutor, as the FWC’s Prosecutor of the Year at the FWC’s recent meeting in St. Petersburg.

“Prosecutors like Josh James who establish relationships and share a passion for conservation are critical to our success,” said Col. Brian Smith, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “We are fortunate to have such an involved prosecutor working alongside our officers helping to protect the people and natural resources of Florida.”

James handles felony cases in Bay County. He joined the 14th Judicial Circuit in 2021.

“I was just very honored. First, to be nominated by my local officers, and even more so to be selected by Col. Smith,” James said. “I’ve only been a prosecutor for 2 years, so I didn’t expect to be recognized by the FWC this early on in my career.”

James and the FWC handled a variety of cases including hunting over a baited field, to being over the bag limit of deer, BUI (Boating Under the Influence) and the removal of derelict vessels.

Along with his work as a prosecutor, James rode along with FWC officers and made himself available when FWC officers have questions about a case, officials wrote in a news release.

“What they do is important and often overlooked,” James said of FWC officers. “A lot of what they do is try to educate the public as well as enforcement and I enjoy working with them. It’s reflective of the relationship between our offices.”