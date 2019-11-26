Local attorney arrested for fifth time

A local attorney was arrested Tuesday morning for the fifth time in a traffic-related incident.

Richard Albritton III is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid to an injured person.

Albritton had previously been charged with DUI on four separate occasions. The fourth case has not yet been resolved. A jury trial on that case is scheduled for January. Albritton is scheduled for his first appearance before a local judge on Wednesday.