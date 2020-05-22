Local artists to paint wall murals in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — People visiting Downtown Panama City will soon start to see some pops of color on the walls as murals are being painted; the first one was started on Wednesday.

A large butterfly mural is being painted on the Center for the Arts building downtown.

The artist painting it, Cameron Moberg, or Camer1SF, is from San Francisco, but according to the Bay Arts Alliance, the plan is to get seven or eight local artists to continue painting more murals on other buildings downtown throughout the summer.

“There’s a lot of artists wanting to get out here, wanting to paint and get work done,” said Jayson Kretzer, the Executive Director of the Bay Arts Alliance. “We wanted to put color downtown in our life at a time when we all need it.”

Moberg said on Thursday that he’s loved getting to spend time in Panama City, and feels his butterfly mural is the perfect fit for a community that has been through so much over the last couple of years.

“The reason I paint butterflies is very fitting to what people have gone through with the hurricane here,” said Moberg. “Often times we like the beauty of change but we don’t realize the pain and the hurt sometimes that goes through to get to that beautiful place, so that’s the whole reason I started painting butterfly patterns and stuff, so it’s very fitting, I think.”

Kretzer said the artist will be holding a workshop for other local artists on May 24th to help them learn more about painting wall murals, so that they can do their own downtown in the future.