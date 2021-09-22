Local artists are painting the streets of Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Cultural Arts Alliance is kicking off a two-year project to create murals on buildings across the county.

“It’s a portal to paradise so like a window to the beautiful beaches we have here on the Emerald Coast,” said Local muralist Sarah Page.

Page has started to leave their mark on the walls of Walton County, all thanks to the CAA.

“They had a new arts and public spaces project,” said Page. “I immediately contacted them and said, “pick me, pick me.”

So far Page has completed two, a ‘be the light’ mural she painted in the winter and another one with flowers and a bird under the sun. Both Murals bring vibrance and nature to concrete buildings.

“I like to draw the image beforehand, so I have an iPad that I draw it in,” said Page. “Then we get our concept finalized. Then I project it onto the wall and from there pick the color palette and make sure those match what I’ve done digitally.”

In two years the CAA hopes murals like this will be spread all across Walton County. Not only are they partnering with local artists but businesses as well.

“We’ve found a great partner with Main Street DeFuniak Springs,” said CAA Executive Director Jennifer Steele. “We look forward to joining their revitalization project by bringing public art to that community, as well as Freeport and Paxton and other areas that have been underserved in the creative sense.”

The next few murals will be located in DeFuniak Springs as well as the Inlet Beach underpass. Steele said they are searching for more artists.

“If you have a creative passion inside of you, we need more artists in our community,” said Page.

Steele hopes to use all local artists for these murals across the county. If you want to be a part of that, you can visit the CAA website.