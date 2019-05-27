Local annual Memorial Day service honors fallen veterans

GLENDALE, Fla. - A local Memorial Day service was held to remember and honor those that have fallen in the line of duty.

Many gathered at a local cemetery in Walton County for the 23rd Annual Memorial Day service.

"It was started 23 years ago by Don Wilkerson and it was left for us to continue this and we are honored to be able to do this," said Geraldine McFatter, Gum Creek cemetery trustee.

Over 160 years old and one of the oldest in Walton County, the Gum Creek cemetery is the final resting place of veterans from different wars.

"It's a community event. It's not something that's sponsored by any one individual, we just get together on Memorial Day and usually draw about 100 people to the service. There are Civil War veterans here, World War 2, Korean War, all the way back to the Indian Wars. It's a lot of veterans buried here," explained Thomas Baker, event organizer.

"Honor of all the people that have passed on, that has helped fight for this country and keep us free. To be able to honor those people. That's the biggest thing is to be able to honor them," emphasized Lee Martin Sr., U.S. Navy/Airforce retired.

Those organizing the event say it is important to have the service every year.

"I'm retired army and I have watched the guys who have put this on in the past. We don't want it to go away. I think it's very important to spend some time on Memorial Day to remember those that didn't come home and I'm going to do my part to make sure that we continue that. It's not a celebration but it's a remembrance of those that suffered and gave all," said Baker.

Though they are gone we continue to honor their memory and their sacrifice.