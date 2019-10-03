Local animal shelter holding Petoberfest fundraiser

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–One local animal shelter is gearing up for their first fundraiser–hoping to rebuild after Hurricane Michael left their facility in shambles.

Partners for Pets, located in Marianna, will be holding a fundraiser this Friday, October 4th, to help offset the costs of building a new shelter.​

Admission to the fundraiser is free. Visitors can expect live entertainment, costume contests, craft booths, food trucks and more.​

There will also be a pet-owner look-alike contest, face painting, and a bounce house.

Partners for Pets, a no kill shelter, hopes to build a new facility equipped with a vaccination clinic, a spay and neuter clinic, and more space to house even more animals in need.

The shelter relies almost exclusively on donations and the help of volunteers.​

“We hope a lot of people will come out and join us and help us to build the facility we want to a build. We want to build a whole new shelter so we can house abandoned, lost, abused, and neglected pets. And we’re gonna get that goal, we’re gonna reach that goal. It’ll take us probably a year or so but we’re really excited about it,” said Vicki Fuqua, Partners for Pets President.

The fundraiser will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madison Street Park in Marianna. All proceeds will go towards building a new shelter.​