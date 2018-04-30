Local After-School Care Organization Raises Money for New Building

A local after school care center was asking the community for help as they expand to a new building.

That call for help was answered by Los Antojitos restaurant in Panama City.

“We thought it would be a great way to get a bunch of people together to support ASAP,” Mynta Harbison, the restaurant’s owner, said.

ASAP or “After School Assistance Program” only has room for 23 kids after school.

“We want to keep these kids of the streets after school so they have a place to come,” Kelly Forehand, the president, said.

They’re looking to raise $122,000 to pay for a new, larger building just down the street from where they are now.

“Our goal is to build a new structure that will impact over 100 children,” the president said.

The project will cost more than four hundred thousand dollars.

General admission tickets for the funky food and entertainment were $100 or $150 for V.I.P.

“Everyone helping and so gracious, we had like 95 percent V.I.P so we’re gonna raise a lot of money for ASAP,” Harbison said.

“we’re just so grateful to the community, and we’re really looking forward to building this new building for the kids,” Forehand said.

The event even sold out days before the fundraiser started and organizers said it was a success.