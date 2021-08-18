Local Afghanistan veteran shares his thoughts on the Taliban takeover

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Following the removal of U.S. Troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has effectively taken over the country in just days.

The chaos is bringing out many emotions and opinions, especially from those who have served in the military.

David Trogdon is a local U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan for nine months before leaving in 2013.

He said he had a tough deployment as his brigade lost nine soldiers while he was over there and seeing this unfold is bringing all the memories back.

“There were things on the TV, places that I had been and we had been with our soldiers, and so it at first caused a lot of anger,” said Trogdon. “Some of my first thoughts were ‘Did my soldiers die for nothing?'”

Trogdon said he does not believe these soldiers died in vain, and that there was good that came out of our presence there.

“Women and girls were able to go to school,” Trogdon said. “They were able to get an education. They were able to attend colleges and many did there or left to go to other countries and they’re doctors and lawyers.”

Trogdon is the director of the HOPE Project, which is an equine center in Bay County that uses horses to help veterans with PTSD.

They are currently planning an event for those who were deployed in Afghanistan called “After Afghanistan?” where both active duty and veterans can visit the HOPE project to talk through their experiences and emotions while spending time with the horses.

The event is supposed to take place in the coming weeks.