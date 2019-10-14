Lobsterfest kicks off at Schooners

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Another Fall festival for residents and vacationers to enjoy, but this one has claws!

Schooner’s annual Lobster Fest is kicking off Monday in Panama City Beach.



A frenzy that began 30 years ago and started as a one day lobster diving contest, has now turned into a week long festival.



Schooners on average, serves around 10,000 people by the end of the festival.

Each day they have different family fun activities as well as the opportunity to interact with live lobsters.



With many different restaurant specials available, Executive Chef, Conrad Jochum says there’s a little something for everyone.



“its lobster week, if you do love lobster, even if you just like lobster this is the week you want to come get it. We serve lobster ten or twelve different ways all week long. Then there’s a big party on the beach that weekend on Saturday and Sunday,” said Jochum.



Saturday and Sunday the fun heads to the beach where it’s 30$ for a wristband to eat lobster where you’re served right on the beach, not to mention some great live music all week long.



The fun begins Monday morning at 11 AM.