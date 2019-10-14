LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Lawcall | 850-392-1544 to call in now!

Lobsterfest kicks off at Schooners

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Another Fall festival for residents and vacationers to enjoy, but this one has claws!

Schooner’s annual Lobster Fest is kicking off Monday in Panama City Beach.

A frenzy that began 30 years ago and started as a one day lobster diving contest, has now turned into a week long festival.

Schooners on average, serves around 10,000 people by the end of the festival.

Each day they have different family fun activities as well as the opportunity to interact with live lobsters.

With many different restaurant specials available, Executive Chef, Conrad Jochum says there’s a little something for everyone.

“its lobster week, if you do love lobster, even if you just like lobster this is the week you want to come get it. We serve lobster ten or twelve different ways all week long. Then there’s a big party on the beach that weekend on Saturday and Sunday,” said Jochum.

Saturday and Sunday the fun heads to the beach where it’s 30$ for a wristband to eat lobster where you’re served right on the beach, not to mention some great live music all week long.

The fun begins Monday morning at 11 AM.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

UF IFAS hosts leadership training program

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS hosts leadership training program"

Pirates of the High Seas Fest wraps up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates of the High Seas Fest wraps up"

Lobsterfest starts Monday in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lobsterfest starts Monday in PCB"

350 Trees given away at Al Helms Dog Park Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "350 Trees given away at Al Helms Dog Park Sunday"

Manhunt underway for Fountain robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manhunt underway for Fountain robber"

NWS Hosts storm spotter class

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Hosts storm spotter class"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.