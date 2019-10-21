Lobsterfest at Schooners wraps up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Schooners annual Lobsterfest wrapped up Sunday tonight after a week long of festivities.

This weekend they served lobster 12 different ways.



They served anything from lobster bisque to lobster dip and, of course, full on lobster tails.

Food was all you can eat on the beach with purchase of a wristband. Of course food inside the restaurant was served.



Live music was also played out back of Schooners all week long, and the community enjoyed their time out on the dancefloor.



There was also a diving competition and the winning lobster came in weighing 8.1 pounds.

Executive Chef of Schooners, Konrad Jochum says the fest was fun for all.



“They brought in the competitive divers brought in around 50 lobsters, which is pretty good for only one day and under these weather conditions, so my hats out to them. All in all, even despite the weather, I mean we’re still serving we probably have in the neighborhood of 2,500 people we served maybe 3,000,” said Jochum.

They raised around $11,000 throughout the week with their 50/50 raffle. All the proceeds will go towards buying books and toys for children.