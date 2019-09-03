LIVE TRACK: Slow-moving Dorian resumes northwest turn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday and is moving northwestward as it grows in size, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm has continued to bring dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge to the Grand Bahama Island.

The storm weakened this morning after stalling over the island for more than 24 hours.

Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

At least five people are confirmed to have died in the storm. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

Although Florida is out of the cone of uncertainty, the size of the storm is bringing tropical storm-force winds to parts of Florida. Outer rainbands and gusts of over 100 miles per hour have already reached the state’s east coast.

As of 11 a.m., the storm is sitting about 45 miles northeast Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 105 miles off Fort Pierce, Florida. It’s moving northwest at 2 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

North of Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, South Carolina

HURRICANE WATCH:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Edisto Beach, South Carolina

North of South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

North of Deerfield Beach, Florida to Jupiter Inlet, Florida

North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Edisto Beach, South Carolina

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Jupiter Inlet, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

STORM SURGE WATCH:

North of South Santee River, South Carolina to Cape Lookout, North Carolina

