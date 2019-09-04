LIVE TRACK: Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm with maximum winds 105 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

The storm’s outer rainbands began lashing Florida’s east coast Tuesday night as the system moved away from the Bahamas.

Dorian bore down on the Bahamas for 48 hours. Seven people were confirmed to have died and that number is expected to rise. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

Dorian’s center is currently moving north-northwestward, parallel to the northeastern coast of Florida, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

As of 8 a.m., the hurricane is about 95 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Volusia/Brevard County FL line to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

North of Savannah River to Surf City NC

HURRICANE WATCH:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Savannah River

North of Surf City NC to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Sebastian Inlet FL to the Volusia/Brevard County FL line

North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Sebastian Inlet FL to Surf City NC

STORM SURGE WATCH: