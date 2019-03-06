LIVE: Residents Let the Good Times Roll for Fat Tuesday

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. - Celebrations are happening all over the south, as people celebrate the final day of Mardi Gras.

One of the biggest celebrations is happening right now, in Miramar Beach at Sandestin Resort. The 17th annual Fat Tuesday Baytowne Bash started rolling in at 5:00 P.M. with 40 floats parading down the alleys.

This parade is unique compared to all of the other traditional parades. You'll see everything from golf carts, scooters, bikes and trucks decorated to the max with purple, green and gold.