LIVE: Officer injured in shooting; suspect killed, police say

UPDATE:

Police Chief Will Benny has confirmed that the suspect is dead and the officer is in surgery.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple first responders are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Trim Street and Third Avenue.

According to sources, three to four officers were conducting a traffic stop when a suspect got out of the car, brandished a weapon, and fired at the officers.

One officer was reportedly shot in the leg. There has been no information released about the suspect.

WDHN is at the scene waiting for more information.

