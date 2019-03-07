LIVE: Mid-Bay Bridge Expected to Close Again Video Video

DESTIN, Fla. - Permanent repairs are underway on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County. The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 to 2:00 a.m. Thursday March 7. Workers will begin to replace the first eight tendons. The drivers will have to use alternative routes during the temporary night time closures.

Repairs to the post-tensioning tendons, which are prestressed steel cables inside the bridge that reinforce concrete,are expected to be complete Fall 2019.

The bridge was closed for eight days in January 2019 after a Florida Department of Transportation bridge inspection identified corrosion on some of the post-tensioned tendons.

Traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routesuntil permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete.Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.