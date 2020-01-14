Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis to deliver the state of the state address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis is delivering his state of the state address Tuesday morning as the 2020 legislative session begins.

As part of his address, DeSantis has invited two local residents.

“Lindsey Beam is a teacher at Blountstown Middle School, where she teaches both 6th and 8th grade. Lindsay is a recipient of the Dr. Brian Dassler Award, which was established in honor of the late educator and awarded to those who are passionate about teaching,” officials wrote in a news release. “Governor DeSantis has proposed raising the minimum starting salary for teachers across Florida to $47,500, which will benefit Lindsey and teachers alike.”

DeSantis has also invited Mexico Beach firefighter Bryon Hughes.

“Bryon and his wife, Cori, a detective with the Panama City Police Department, were married two weeks after Hurricane Michael, standing on top of a mountain of rubble that Michael left in its wake,” officials wrote. “In September, Governor DeSantis announced $1.1 million in grant funding to Mexico Beach to support fire department and law enforcement operations.”

