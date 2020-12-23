Live Christmas trees are flammable but South Walton Fire District has tips

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB)– Although Christmas trees look beautiful and seem harmless, especially once they are decorated, that is not always the case.

South Walton Fire District wants to remind everyone live Christmas trees are still plants. Tuesday, the fire district lit a Christmas tree on fire to show how easy it is not to pay attention.

“Live trees have the greatest opportunity to catch fire,” said Fire Inspector Dexter Payton. “Most artificial trees are flame retardant, so they resist for quite a while before they will actually burn. But they are flammable to some degree.”

Payton and others at the South Walton Fire District do a Christmas tree fire demonstration every year to prove how quickly trees catch fire if they are dry enough.

“Sometimes there is a frayed wire in your lighting,” said Payton. “If you have any, discard it or purchase new lighting.”

Payton said it is a mixture between being dried out and those faulty lights, which are some ingredients for a potential Christmas disaster. Although the fires might start small, they spread very quickly.

“We encourage everybody to water their tree every day,” said Payton. “Fill up their water container to the max.”

Payton said the use of heaters also plays a part in speeding up the drying process.

On the tree this year, they used flame retardant garland, which took a little while longer to burn, but it still eventually succumbed to the elements.

“If you are leaving your home, always turn off your lights,” said Payton. “And if you are going to bed at night also turn those lights off.”

In true 2020 fashion, the tree took a little while longer to ignite than in past years. However, it still serves as a reminder to stay safe during the Christmas season.