Live Christmas tree causes house fire

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven fire officials say a live Christmas tree caused a house fire Thursday evening.

Fire, Police and EMS responded to the 100 block of Cottonwood Circle just before 7 p.m.

All four people in the home made it out safely, and firefighters rescued seven pets. Some of the pets were treated for smoke inhalation but are expected to be okay.

Fire chief John DeLonjay says the holiday season has passed and if your tree is turning brown and dying off, it’s time to dispose of it.

“Some people still wanna cherish those [trees] until the very last moment, but they need to be watered every day and they need to be checked for the dryness of the leaves and when it’s time, it’s time to take them out and dispose of them properly,” DeLonjay said.

Bay County is hosting a Christmas Tree Collection Drive through January 15. You can drop off your live Christmas tree at no charge, and the county will convert it into fuel. The drop off locations are:

Sherman Avenue Recreational Complex, 2117 Sherman Avenue, Panama City

H.G. Harders Park, 7900 John Pitts Road, Bayou George

Steelfield Road Landfill, 11411 Landfill Road, Panama City Beach

Bay County Waste to Energy Facility, 6510 Bay Line Drive, Panama City

More information is available here.