Little Village celebrates new palapa deck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Little Village in St. Andrews hosted a PEP rally on Tuesday at Los Antojitos to celebrate the building of their new palapa back deck.

Little Village lost its deck during Hurricane Michael and decided to build an island-style palapa deck in its place.

Owner of Little Village, Sandi Wolf, says they chose a palapa deck to recognize the Native American history throughout St. Andrews. She says she is proud of how far the community has come since the storm and can’t wait to see the progress the city continues to make

Construction on the deck will be finished on Wednesday. It will be open to customers in a few weeks after final touches are added on.

