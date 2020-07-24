List of retailers requiring masks

PANAMA CITY, Fla., (WMBB) — A growing number of them are now requiring customers and employees to wear a mask in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Below is a list of stores that have announced that they require masks or will soon require masks.
Albertsons
AT&T
Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Buy
Circle K Stores
CVS Health
Gap Inc.
Home Depot
J.C. Penney
Kohlʼs
Kroger
Loweʼs
McDonaldʼs Effective August 1
Office Depot
Panera Bread
Petco
Publix
Staples Effective July 27
Starbucks
Target
Verizon
Walgreens
Walmart
Winn-Dixie Effective July 27