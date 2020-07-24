Click Here for COVID19 Testing

List of retailers requiring masks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla., (WMBB) — A growing number of them are now requiring customers and employees to wear a mask in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of stores that have announced that they require masks or will soon require masks.

Albertsons
AT&T
Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy
Circle K Stores
CVS Health
Gap Inc.
Home Depot
J.C. Penney
Kohlʼs
Kroger
Loweʼs
McDonaldʼs Effective August 1
Office Depot
Panera Bread
Petco
Publix
Staples Effective July 27
Starbucks
Target
Verizon
Walgreens
Walmart
Winn-Dixie Effective July 27

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Meet the Candidate: Martha Compton

Lawmakers divided on coronavirus stimulus plan

Access Granted to host School Supply Drive

Walton County Schools push back the start date for August

The 23rd St. flyover project is wrapping up

Drive by parade celebrates local's 100th birthday

More Local News