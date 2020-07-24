List of retailers requiring masks

PANAMA CITY, Fla., (WMBB) — A growing number of them are now requiring customers and employees to wear a mask in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of stores that have announced that they require masks or will soon require masks.



Albertsons

AT&T

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Circle K Stores

CVS Health

Gap Inc.

Home Depot

J.C. Penney

Kohlʼs

Kroger

Loweʼs

McDonaldʼs Effective August 1

Office Depot

Panera Bread

Petco

Publix

Staples Effective July 27

Starbucks

Target

Verizon

Walgreens

Walmart

Winn-Dixie Effective July 27

