Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sources tell TMZ that a housekeeper found Presley, 54, suffering from cardiac arrest inside her bedroom in Calabasas Thursday morning.

Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived at the home moments later after taking their kids to school and performed CPR until paramedics took over and rushed Presley to a hospital, according to TMZ.

A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla Presley, her mother, posted on Instagram earlier in the afternoon. “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in “Elvis.” She called his performance “mind-blowing” during a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told ET of Baz Luhrmann’s movie. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

** FILE ** Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., February 05, 1968. August 16, 2007 marks the 30th anniversary of Presley’s death. (AP Photo)

Just days before that, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland – the mansion where Elvis lived – to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary on Jan. 8.

Presley was also a musician.

Her 2003 debut album “To Whom It May Concern” reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.

She was also known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage – a rabid fan of her father’s – Michael Jackson, and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Presley recently penned an essay published in People about “the horrific reality” of her grief following her son’s death.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.