Lionel Price Talks About New Book Which Discusses The History Of The U.S.S. Frank Knox.

Thirty-eight days, two tropical storms, and eighteen ships. The story of the salvage operation of the USS Frank Knox is dramatic, but not many of the details were made available to the public at the time.

Now you can hear the story directly from the man who had the Conn (control of the ship) when the Knox ran aground on July 18, 1965. On Friday, March 20, from 5:30–7pm, Lionel Price will give a talk about his new book, Frankie Maru: The true story behind the grounding of the USS Frank Knox (DDR-742) and its aftermath, at the Center for the Arts.