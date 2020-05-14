Lingering fire threat for the panhandle

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — One resident of Winter Hill Rd. in Southport, Ashley Sisk, said the fire in their neighborhood grew rapidly on Tuesday.

“They said at first it was only about 3 acres, but in a few hours it went from 3 to 100.”

She said she is grateful to the men and women working hard to keep the flames from their homes. Men and women such as The Florida Forest Services and local firefighters.

Florida Forest Service Mitigation Specialist Steve Weherley said it is important to heed the burn ban at this time.

“Keep in mind that even if you do have bar-b-que grill that can ignite pine straw that is underneath, or whatever, any outside flame is going to be very dangerous in these weather conditions.”

Weather conditions such as low relative humidity, gusty winds, and the lack of significant rainfall in the future forecast will all elevate the fire weather risk. There is also an added threat for the panhandle, he said.

“During Hurricane Michael, we experienced over 72 million broken down timber throughout our area.”

Weherley said this debris makes it much harder to efficiently maneuver fires and get them under control as fast.

“A fire that happened pre-storm a year and a half ago that we could have gotten around and managed at 10 acres now could get 10 times that size because of the difficulty getting in there.”

The extra debris will only become more dangerous as it dries and rots. Florida Forest Service officials stress not to burn anything outside until weather conditions improve and bans are lifted.