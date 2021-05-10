Lightning strike causes crash on I-10; two injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Walton County Fire Rescue reported a rare type of accident early Monday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., WCFR responded to a wreck on the eastbound lane of I-10. Lightning had hit the road, knocking a piece of road into a truck’s windshield.

The two occupants survived and were taken to be treated for their injuries.

Classmates hold vigil for a 17-year-old girl who tragically died in a car accident

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

hurricane prep live shot

Classmates hold vigil for a 17-year-old girl who tragically died in a car accident

South Walton Street Art Festival kicks off art month for the county

Family and friends gather to celebrate a local man who turned 100 years old

Okaloosa Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Weather Forecast 5-9-21

More Local News

Don't Miss