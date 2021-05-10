Lightning strike causes crash on I-10; two injured

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Walton County Fire Rescue reported a rare type of accident early Monday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., WCFR responded to a wreck on the eastbound lane of I-10. Lightning had hit the road, knocking a piece of road into a truck’s windshield.

The two occupants survived and were taken to be treated for their injuries.

“Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways.”