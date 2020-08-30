Lighthouse Church hosts groundbreaking for new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many buildings across Bay County were destroyed by Hurricane Michael, including Lighthouse Church in Panama City Beach.

As the church’s previous location was on Allison Avenue in Panama City Beach, during the time being, they have been meeting in their children’s facility for the past 17 months.

But now they officially have a brand new home at the old Carmike Movie Theater on 23rd Street in Panama City. Sunday night, church staff and members had their groundbreaking at the new facility.

“In this 37,000 ft. space, we’re going to have a 850 seat auditorium, we’re going to have indoor basketball, indoor volleyball, outdoor basketball and volleyball. We’re going to have a child development center, a community center, and we are so excited to open our doors to this community,” said Pastor Cole Bailey.

Church leaders say its been a long time coming.

“The end of a two year journey after Hurricane Michael, of trying to find a new home, a new location that would fit but I believe god has called us to do in the community,” said Pastor Bailey.

“It’s been many years coming, so we have tons of help, we’ve lived in this area for a while now, so to be able to stretch on the side and actually love people close by and give people hope and a reason to keep pushing forward after Hurricane Michael has been just great for us,” said Student Pastor, Jorge Fajardo.

Their goal was to have a more centrally located worship spot.

“Being here, being centrally located, in the community, I think it’s going to make it so that a whole lot of people who couldn’t travel all the way out to the beach, they get to come and worship with us,” said Pastor Bailey.

Youth members share their excitement and what they look forward to most about the new church.

“I’m most excited for our kids church facility because I’ve been helping out there, and it’ll be really nice to have a bigger space,” said church member, Kinsley Bailey.

Staff say the construction timeline is several months away from completion.