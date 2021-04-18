Lifeguard towers damaged following weekend storms in Walton County

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB)– Officials have spotted more damage near the beach after tornados swept across the panhandle last weekend.

The South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said he needs to replace four lifeguard towers. The heavy wind and rain completely destroyed two of the aluminum towers, but he said luckily two can be repaired.

“That was all on the east side of the county near PCB where it was definitely the worst end of it, but we did suffer some damage and it was kind of a surprise,’ said Vaughan. “We knew a storm was coming, we knew it was going to be a bad storm, but we did not know it was going to be that bad.”

Vaughan said following the storm, he gathered the total number of water rescues they have made so far this year. SWFD made 40 water rescues just last month, and so far for this month, they are already over 40 for the month of April.