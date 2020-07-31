Life Management Center is hiring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — From a hurricane destroying so many homes and businesses in 2018 to a pandemic creating job losses and health anxieties this year, mental health professionals are needed more than ever.

Life Management Center in Panama City held a job fair Friday morning to help meet the need and fill job openings.

Andrew O’Barr, a current employee with the center worked his way up from being a recovering client with a local group home, attaining his bachelor’s degree in psychology, and is now working with the center as a Certified Recovery Peer Specialist.

“This is a great opportunity to find a job if you have life experiences with mental illness, ” O’Barr said, “and it is a great way to give back to the community.”

Both licensed counselors and master’s counselors are encouraged to apply, staff said. They note that annualized, part-time wage rates are around $67,000 and $83,000 respectively.

Other job openings include Peer Specialists and Administrative Professionals.

For a complete list of positions and to apply you can visit Life Management Center’s website here.